Defend the Cities: Civilian buildings power your mechs. Defend them from the Vek and watch your fire!

Perfect Your Strategy: All enemy attacks are telegraphed in minimalistic, turn-based combat. Analyze your opponent’s attack and come up with the perfect counter every turn.

Build the Ultimate Mech: Find powerful new weapons and unique pilots as you battle the Vek infestation across Corporate-Nation islands.

Another Chance: Failure is not an option. When you are defeated, send help back through time to save another timeline!